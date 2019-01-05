HAMBURG, N.Y. — Does your kid REALLY love the Erie County Fair? If so, there is a way for them to get a behind-the-scenes look at the fair, including potentially spending the night in a barn.

It's all part of the Erie County Agricultural Society's award-winning Fair Camp program. It's a two-and-a-half-day agricultural and county fair immersion experience for kids ages 8-10 and an accompanying parent.

Your child will gain firsthand experience in raising, caring for and showing livestock, among other activities. Campers and a parent or guardian will live on the Fairgrounds in a "hay loft" located inside the Agricultural Discovery Center.

There are two sessions, one each week of the Fair: August 9th to 11th and 16th to 18th. Participation is limited to six children and their parents.

If you're interested in signing up, you need to do so no later than Monday, May 6. There is no cost to attend. The cost of meals and entertainment is underwritten by the Agricultural Society.

For more information, call the Fair's Agricultural Education Office at 649-3900 ext. 6499 or email coordinator Amber Klein at aklein@ecfair.org.