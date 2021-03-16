Senators call on NYS to include funding for Zoar Valley signage in state budget

Senators Gallivan and Borrello want to use the money to improve signage and maintain the trails, which they say is critical to keeping visitors safe.

CATTARAUGUS, N.Y. — Senators Patrick M. Gallivan and Senator George M. Borrello announced on Tuesday that they are asking the state to include funding to improve conditions at Zoar Valley in the state budget.

"The natural beauty of Zoar Valley attracts thousands of visitors to the region, especially the trail system along the north side of the gorge," Senator Gallivan said.

"However, the terrain can also be dangerous for those who get lost or stray from the marked trails. Tragically, lives have been lost in falls and other accidents. The state has an obligation to maintain the trails, ensure they are clearly marked and provide signage to warn visitors of potential dangerous conditions."

The budget, for fiscal year 2022, is currently being negotiated in Albany. The final budget is due April 1.