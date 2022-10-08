Senator Sean Ryan announces $100,000 grant for Buffalo's Italian Cultural Center

Senator Ryan presented a check for $100,000 to Executive Director John Vecchio and Deputy Director Lindsey Lauren Visser at Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Senator Sean Ryan, visited the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo Saturday to announce a grant that will fund the renovation of the CCI’s courtyard.

Senator Ryan presented a check for $100,000 as part of a celebration of the CCI’s one-year anniversary and Italian Heritage Month.

One year after opening in the renovated former North Park Branch Library at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Hertel Avenue, the CCI has grown to include more than 1,000 members and received “Best Cultural Programming 2022” recognition from Buffalo Spree Magazine.

"The CCI has accomplished a great deal in a short time. From the adaptive reuse of the former North Park Library to the robust schedule of programs and events – the CCI has become a vibrant asset to our community. I have been happy to support this project and to provide the capital to make it possible," Senator Sean Ryan said.

The Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote Italian culture in the Western New York area.