Senator Ortt aide resigns

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — An aide for New York State Senator Robert Ortt has unexpectedly resigned.

Ortt's office would not name the aide or confirm the reason why, but an article from the Buffalo News says the aide is Robert W. Welch.

The article states Welch resigned after he was allegedly caught on video using a racial slur towards a group of teenagers.

Ortt's office released this statement: