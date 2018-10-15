BUFFALO, NY-- Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer was in Buffalo Monday, calling for CSX and other rail carriers to improve how they share information about hazardous materials with emergency authorities.

Schumer says he's been working with local leaders to create change after last September's train derailment in the Parkside neighborhood. Fortunately, no hazardous material were on board in that crash, but firefighters were left in the dark about what was on board when tey first responded.

"And there's a different way to fight crude oil than to fight, say, benzene, then to fight other kinds of hazardous, caustic acids," said Senator Chuck Schumer. "And if they're given that knowledge ahead of time, they can be prepared, and they know what to do, they can be safer."

Schumer is also urging rail companies to look into the safety of rail bridges statewide, and wants more federal inspections hired to help inspect those bridges.

