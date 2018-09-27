BUFFALO, N.Y. - Another Catholic priest has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Buffalo Diocese.

Wednesday afternoon, the diocese received a complaint that Father Joseph C. Gatto made an alleged sexual advance on an adult.

Father Gatto is the Seminary President of Christ the King parish in East Aurora.

The diocese says that if you have any information specific to clerical sexual abuse you would like to share, please contact Victim Assistant Coordinator Jackie Joy at 716-895-3010.

