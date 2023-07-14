8 injured after Amtrak train collides with semi-truck in Lakeland

A semi-truck hauling seven vehicles became stuck on a train track right before the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKELAND, Fla. — Eight people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a semi-truck and an Amtrak train collided in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The semi-truck hauling seven cars became stuck on a train track at Canal Avenue North, just south of US 92, authorities said in an update Saturday.

As the semi's trailer became stuck, Amtrak Train 92 — which had just left Lakeland Amtrak station on a Miami to New York trip — was approaching Canal Avenue north going 78 mph, authorities said.

The train's engineer, Ronald Webb, saw the semi-truck and began blowing the horn.

The sheriff's office said the crossing arms and lights became activated and began to impact the truck's trailer. Deputies said the truck driver, Walberto Carrazana Bermudez, and his passenger, Jose Luis Lahera Vidal, both jumped out of the semi before the collision.

Authorities said after the train and semi collided, the train kept going for about 200 yards before coming to a complete stop. The front portion of the lead engine derailed and a small amount of diesel fuel leaked, the sheriff's office said.

The train was carrying 163 passengers and 10 crew members. They were all transported to another place to stay until they can be taken back to Tampa.

Eight people were treated for minor injuries at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center and are expected to be OK, fire officials said in a news conference Friday evening. There were no other reported injuries.

"It is truly a miracle that nobody was seriously hurt in this crash," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "A collision between a passenger train and a semi-truck could have been much worse. Our sympathies are with those who were injured. I don't think I could say enough about the incredible response and total team effort by all of the agencies involved."

The semi-truck driver was issued a citation for insufficient clearance at a railroad crossing.

Initial estimates provided by officials indicate damages to the train, tracks, CSX property, cost of cleanup and losses due to track downtime is estimated to be between $6 and 10 million.

US 92 and Canal Avenue North were closed for approximately ten hours. First responders worked overnight to get the train moving again.