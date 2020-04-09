Self-advocating your way to unemployment benefit results

A Buffalo man contacted 2 On Your Side to share his story of self-advocacy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik has been communicating with unemployed Western New Yorkers since the start of the pandemic. Many are still without work six months later.

Jose Gonzalez is still waiting for several weeks' worth of unemployment benefits, but he says if he hadn't called the New York State Department of Labor earlier this week, he'd still be stuck in limbo.

At least now he knows his issue is being worked on.

Gonzalez was working for the Small Business Administration, stopped working there due to COVID reasons, then got a job with the U.S. Census Bureau, and had to stop working there because of other COVID issues towards the end of July. He had an unemployment claim going from when he lost his job at the S.B.A., and he collected about three weeks of unemployment benefits, but then he ran into issues when he tried to file a new claim.

He hasn't gotten paid his benefits since the end of July.

Gonzalez called the NYSDOL Monday, and talked to a representative who told him the state had his claim on hold because they thought he was working. So now, it could take a few weeks to get results, but he's glad he called. He says if he hadn't, he isn't sure how quickly he'd get his benefits.

"I was trying to be patient. I have a nice little cushion that I really wasn't, you know, sweating if I'm not working for a little bit, so I was okay in that situation, but everyone's not in that situation. I don't have a family that I have to take care of. I don't have kids that I have to take care of. I'm just taking care of myself, so it's a little different, but I definitely would recommend that people call the number, find out, be proactive, because if you're waiting on the government, it's quite possible that you might fall through the cracks. There's just an overwhelming number of applicants, overwhelming number of cases, and it's just a way for you to know and have peace of mind knowing where you stand," says Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is living off of his savings for now, and while he says it is not ideal, he's thankful.

"My situation right now is I'm looking for work. I'm living off of my savings, and you don't really want to have to live off your savings, but that's really what the situation is right now. You know, I just take it one day at a time honestly. I can't get mad over what I can't control. So I just apply for jobs, and look for work, and that's where I am currently. So if the benefit would come in, it would give me breathing room," he says.