Remembering Selena on the 27th anniversary of her death

Today is a somber anniversary across the music world and one that hits especially hard in the Coastal Bend.

27 years have passed since the death of "La Reina," the Queen of Tejano music Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, who was killed by the president of her fan club at a Corpus Christi motel on this day in 1995.

Selena was just 23-years-old and even today, her legacy lives on and is widely celebrated. Selena's music is still played and fans continue to buy merchandise with the star's face and name. She was honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

One can't help but think of Selena on this day and her impact on an entire industry. Somehow, in her own way, she managed to endear not only Latinos and Mexican Americans, but cultures around the world.

People still regularly visit her memorial statue in Corpus Christi and her gravesite.

“Selena,” the 1997 biographical film of Selena, was recently inducted into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress. Directed by Gregory Nava, it told the story of the young singer’s rise to fame in her family band and her tragic death. Selena’s life, music and the film became touchstones in Latin American culture, and her infectious appeal crossed over to audiences of all kinds.

And, to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary, 'Selena' will be back in theaters nationwide starting on Apr. 7.

This comes on the heels of a big announcement by Selena's family, that a new album will be released in April.

It's a lot to celebrate more than a quarter century after Selena's passing.