WILLIAMSVILLE, NY - With National Drug Take Back Day just days away, one local grocery chain is doing its part to make select locations available for drop offs.

Tops Friendly Markets announced Thursday that 20 of its stores have been approved as prescription drug collection sites. The announcement came just days ahead of Drug Take Back Day, but the collection bins will be available year round.

This year marks the sixteenth time the Drug Enforcement Agency has hosted National Drug Take Back Day, in its effort to properly dispose of prescription drugs and ensure they don't fall into the wrong hands.

Tops cited a study which found a majority of abused drugs were found in the medicine cabinets of friends and family.

Now, the following locations will offer designated disposal bins in the pharmacy department:

7200 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY

3500 Main St., Amherst, NY

3201 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY

425 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY

5175 Broadway, Depew, NY

700 Thruway Plaza Drive, Buffalo, NY

2401 West State St., Olean, NY

2000 Washington St., Jamestown, NY

1460 South Park Ave., Buffalo, NY

890 Young St., Tonawanda, NY

2101 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY

658 West Main St., Arcade, NY

390 West Main St., Batavia, NY

1275 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo, NY

3955 Vineyard Dr., Dunkirk, NY

2265 Downer St., Baldwinsville, NY

700 1st North St., Syracuse, NY

3507 Mount Read Blvd., Greece, NY

35 Franklin Plaza, Dansville, NY

309 West Morris St., Bath, NY

