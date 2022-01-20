SEFCU ups donation amount to FeedMore for every point Buffalo Bills score on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local credit union is upping their donation to try and tackle hunger here in Western New York while cheering on the Buffalo Bills.
SEFCU announced it will donate $250 to FeedMore WNY for every point the Bills score against the Chief's on Sunday. This is up from $125 donated for every point scored against the Patriots in last week's playoff game, which resulted in a total of $5,875 donated.
“Hunger and food insecurity are ever-present problems that have intensified throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, making the support provided by FeedMore WNY more important than ever. We’re happy to help however we can, especially if it means cheering on the Bills,” SEFCU President and CEO Michael Castellana said.
This is the second straight year the credit union is making this pledge. Last year through the team's run to the AFC Championship, SEFCU donated $20,000 to FeedMore WNY. To up its game, SEFCU will double the dollar amount donated per point as the Bills progress through the playoffs.