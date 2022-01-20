SEFCU ups donation amount to FeedMore for every point Buffalo Bills score on Sunday

SEFCU will donate $250 to FeedMore WNY for every point the team scores in Sunday's playoff game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local credit union is upping their donation to try and tackle hunger here in Western New York while cheering on the Buffalo Bills.

SEFCU announced it will donate $250 to FeedMore WNY for every point the Bills score against the Chief's on Sunday. This is up from $125 donated for every point scored against the Patriots in last week's playoff game, which resulted in a total of $5,875 donated.

“Hunger and food insecurity are ever-present problems that have intensified throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, making the support provided by FeedMore WNY more important than ever. We’re happy to help however we can, especially if it means cheering on the Bills,” SEFCU President and CEO Michael Castellana said.