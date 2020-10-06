Seeking immediate change, Buffalo mayor announces police reforms

Byron Brown said he would replace Emergency Response Team duties with a public protection unit that will work with any group that wants to protest.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Backed by a large group of community leaders, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Wednesday afternoon announced a list of police reforms.

"There have been conversations at every level of our community this week, and as mayor, I have tried to listen to every person who wants to be heard," the mayor said at en event that had a long list of guest speakers.

Among the changes he announced:

More Buffalo Police Department engagement with the community;

BPD officers will receive training in recognizing explicit bias and deescalating situation

The mayor will convene a special commission as recommended by the community, the Buffalo Common Council and former President Barack Obama to examine current procedures to switch to a more restorative approach;

Brown also said he would sign an executive order stopping arrests for low-level offenses, along with the reform and restructuring of fines;

Brown said he would replace Emergency Response Team duties with a public protection unit that will work with any group that wants to protest.

"This meeting here, it's a start. It's not an end," he said.

Common Council President Darius Pridgen and Ulysees Wingo on hand, along with the Singing Cops from the Buffalo Police Department, Michael Norwood and Moe Badger, who announced plans for an in-the-works unity walk.

"I challenge Western New York to stand for peace and love," Norwood said. "This walk will potentially be coming over the next couple weeks."

Norwood and Badger, who do a lot of work in the Buffalo community through the Children Overcoming Police Stereotypes Through Sports program, stressed the need for unity throughout Western New York.

"We want to come together for at least one day," Norwood said. "Everybody, for peace and love."

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman and New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis were also on hand.

"We must look at ourselves in the mirror as public servants and ask, 'Am I doing all that I could for the community?' " Norman said.

Norman and Davis have talked with people nationwide about issues involving race, and Buffalo was the most recent stop.

Norman pleaded for people to "bridge all gaps, all colors, all barriers."

"Things must change. They must change," Norman said. "to blot out all the transgressions of the past, we have an opportunity."

The Free the People coalition of Western New York also attended the news conference, where organizer Mercedes Overstreet spoke.

"We're changing history here, not just for us in this room, but for our children and grandchildren," Overstreet said.