DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — The summer concert season is right around the corner and for $20 all-in, including fees, you can see some of the top music acts at the Darien Lake Amphitheater.

Live Nation is making the one week only offer as part of National Concert Week May 1 through 11:59 P.M. May 7.

The special ticket pricing includes these shows only:

Chris Young-Friday, May 24

The 1975-Wednesday, May 29

Zac Brown Band-Saturday, June 15

Kidz Bop Kids-Sunday, July 7

Thomas Rhett w/ Dustin Lynch-Friday, July 19

311/Dirty Heads-Saturday, July 20

Wiz Khalifa-Sunday, July 21

Heart with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts-Friday, July 26

Dierks Bentley w/ Jon Pardi-Thursday, August 1

KORN/Alice in Chains-Friday, August 2

Breaking Benjamin-Sunday, August 4

Bryan Adams/Billy Idol-Friday, August 9

Smashing Pumpkins w/ Noel Gallagher-Saturday, August 10

Beck/Cage the Elephant-Tuesday, August 13

KISS-Friday, August 23

Slipknot-Sunday, August 25

Brantley Gilbert w/ Michael Ray-Friday, August 30

Rascal Flatts-Friday, September 13

Tickets available while supplies last.

The Amphitheatre has added four new state-of-the-art LED screens, two inside the pavilion and two screens on the lawn. There will also be new food offerings and water re-fill stations. Also, in an effort to reduce their environmental impact, plastic straws have been eliminated and venue-wide compost programs implemented.