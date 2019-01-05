DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — The summer concert season is right around the corner and for $20 all-in, including fees, you can see some of the top music acts at the Darien Lake Amphitheater.
Live Nation is making the one week only offer as part of National Concert Week May 1 through 11:59 P.M. May 7.
The special ticket pricing includes these shows only:
- Chris Young-Friday, May 24
- The 1975-Wednesday, May 29
- Zac Brown Band-Saturday, June 15
- Kidz Bop Kids-Sunday, July 7
- Thomas Rhett w/ Dustin Lynch-Friday, July 19
- 311/Dirty Heads-Saturday, July 20
- Wiz Khalifa-Sunday, July 21
- Heart with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts-Friday, July 26
- Dierks Bentley w/ Jon Pardi-Thursday, August 1
- KORN/Alice in Chains-Friday, August 2
- Breaking Benjamin-Sunday, August 4
- Bryan Adams/Billy Idol-Friday, August 9
- Smashing Pumpkins w/ Noel Gallagher-Saturday, August 10
- Beck/Cage the Elephant-Tuesday, August 13
- KISS-Friday, August 23
- Slipknot-Sunday, August 25
- Brantley Gilbert w/ Michael Ray-Friday, August 30
- Rascal Flatts-Friday, September 13
Tickets available while supplies last.
The Amphitheatre has added four new state-of-the-art LED screens, two inside the pavilion and two screens on the lawn. There will also be new food offerings and water re-fill stations. Also, in an effort to reduce their environmental impact, plastic straws have been eliminated and venue-wide compost programs implemented.