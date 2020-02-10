See an increase in 'K' new license plates? There's a reason for that

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After New York State ditched the yellow licence plates and decided to get a new style in 2019, you might notice many of them now begin with the same letter, "K".
You might notice and have wondered why all of the new plates begin with the letter "K", or "KE", or "KEA".
2 On Your Side reached out to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles about this and they say it's all part of the process and "K" is the next letter in the alphanumeric order in plate numbers.
"The plates are manufactured in alphanumeric order. That began in 2001 with ‘A’ when DMV switched from 6 to 7 characters. We are now up to ‘K,'" said a spokesperson for the NYS DMV.
The new license plate was part of a replacement program introduced by the state. When drivers renew registrations over the next two years, those with plates older than ten years will be issued new plates. A $25 replacement fee will be added to the cost of the registration renewal, and customers may keep their current license plate number for an additional $20 fee.