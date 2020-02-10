See an increase in 'K' new license plates? There's a reason for that

"The plates are manufactured in alphanumeric order. That began in 2001 with ‘A’ when DMV switched from 6 to 7 characters," said a spokesperson for the DMV.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After New York State ditched the yellow licence plates and decided to get a new style in 2019, you might notice many of them now begin with the same letter, "K".

You might notice and have wondered why all of the new plates begin with the letter "K", or "KE", or "KEA".

2 On Your Side reached out to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles about this and they say it's all part of the process and "K" is the next letter in the alphanumeric order in plate numbers.

"The plates are manufactured in alphanumeric order. That began in 2001 with ‘A’ when DMV switched from 6 to 7 characters. We are now up to ‘K,'" said a spokesperson for the NYS DMV.