BUFFALO, N.Y. - Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech Thursday evening at the U.B. Distinguished Speakers Series.

U.B. officials are asking that if you are attending the sold-out event, to arrive early due to standard security measures.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m., doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for those who have a ticket.

U.B. also says that the security measures are planned as part of standard procedures implemented by the university for very prominent guest speakers and that the university has received inquiries about its security measures due to recent threats to U.S. political figures.

For more information on Biden's appearance in Western New York, you can go to the U.B. Distinguished Speaker Series website.

