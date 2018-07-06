AMHERST, NY — Amherst isn't taking the recent brawl at Chuck E. Cheese lightly.

The Amherst's Town Board renewed the Harlem Road location's game room license, but only on one condition: It has to update security.

Following a string of violent incidents — specifically the April brawl — and complaints from neighbors in recent months, Chuck E. Cheese is cutting down the number of guests allowed in the party room on Harlem Road, hiring a second security guard and doing additional training.

"I think it's really important. It's supposed to be a place for kids and families that it's a place for kids and families to feel safe," said Jacqui Berger, an Amherst Town Board member.

Amherst Police made one arrest in connection with the brawl.

A spokesperson for Chuck E. Cheese's sent 2 On Your Side the following statement on the incident.

We are aware of an incident that occurred in our Amherst, NY location on April 21, in which an argument escalated into a physical altercation involving several adults. The store manager acted quickly and local police were contacted and arrived immediately. We want to assure parents and caregivers that we take great measures to protect the experience children and families have in our restaurants, and maintaining a safe experience for our guests and staff is a primary concern for us, just as it is top-of-mind for the families and parents who visit us. In the interest of our guests, we are working with the police fully during their ongoing investigation and therefore cannot offer more detail at this time.

