Section VI again postpones start of low & moderate risk sports due to COVID-19

Low and moderate-risk sports were going to begin on December 14, but after a vote, Section VI decided to push the start date back to January 4.

All high school athletes will now have to wait until January to begin their winter season, Section VI announced on Tuesday.

Previously, low and moderate risk sports, such as boys & girls bowling, rifle, indoor track, boys swim and skiing were set to begin November 30. Section VI then moved the start date to December 14 out of an "abundance of caution."

On Tuesday, after a vote, the Executive Committee of Section VI decided to postpone that start date until January 4, 2021 which is when all other winter sports are also set to begin.

“It’s clear to all of us on the committee that pausing at this time is the most responsible act we can take,” stated Section VI President, Brett Banker. “It is our responsibility to mesh our actions with that of district leaders who are trying desperately to get students back in their buildings in a responsible fashion.”