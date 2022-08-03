Section of shoreline near the DL&W Station collapses into Buffalo River

The NFTA says a marine contractor has been hired and an underwater investigation is underway.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An approximately 12' by 200' section of shoreline near the DL&W Station collapsed into the Buffalo River over the weekend.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said the incident happened early Saturday morning at the east end of the terminal and did not have any impact on NFTA operations.

The shoreline area has been closed to the public for several months for unrelated work outside of the area that collapsed. Barriers and safety measures are in place.

A marine contractor has been hired and an underwater investigation is currently underway.