Section of Route 400 in West Seneca to close Friday evening for bridge repair work

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced on Tuesday that repair work will continue on NY Route 400 bridge over Birchwood Avenue. This construction will close NY Route 400 to northbound traffic.

The northbound lanes of traffic from Union Road exit to Seneca Street are expected to be closed starting on Friday at 6 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m. Construction is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of a storm.