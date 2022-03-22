Waitlist for Section 8 opening

Online applications for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will open on April 11.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Applications to be placed on the Section 8 waitlist have finally reopened after over three years.

On Tuesday, the City of Buffalo and the Rental Assistance Corporation of Buffalo (RACB) announced that the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist application will be available online beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11 through 3 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022.

RACB expects thousands of people to apply for the program.

A Section 8 voucher is a subsidy that allows people to pay up to 30% of their income to rent in safe, decent housing of their choice. The voucher can allow people at or below the poverty line to live in a place they can afford.

Applicants do not need to live in Buffalo, but preference will be given to people who live and work in Erie County. Applicants must also meet the income guidelines of 50th percentile of the area's median income.

Once the waitlist is closed, RACB will conduct a lottery to determine which qualified candidates will be places on the waitlist. It is expected that between 1000 and 2000 applicants will be selected per year of vouchers depending on the Federal funding.

The waitlist can be accessed at RACB's website and those needing assistance with the application can call 716-882-0063 ext. 106.