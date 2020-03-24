BUFFALO, N.Y. — A second deputy at the Erie County Holding Center has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The office was notified of the results Monday night. A review is now underway to see if any staff or inmates came into close contact with the deputy.

So far, no inmates have been tested for the illness because the Sheriff's Office says they don't meet the threshold for testing under current guidelines.

Sheriff Tim Howard is working to obtain additional personal protective equipment (PPE) for the Division of Correctional Health, Police Services, and the Jail Management Division. Howard says the current inventory is expected to last for a number of weeks; however, it would take just a single incident to change that.

RELATED: Confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Erie County now up to 114

RELATED: Resident at Weinberg Campus tests positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)

RELATED: Cuomo: Rate of infection of coronavirus (COVID-19) is going up rapidly; NYS now has 25,665 confirmed cases