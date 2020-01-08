Second Baptist Church of Lackawanna hosts food, mask giveaway

Food will be given away on a first come first serve basis or until all food is distributed.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The Second Baptist Church of Lackawanna is hosting a giveaway on Saturday to help those in need of food and essential items during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church, along with community and religious organizations, plans on giving away 500 free boxes of fruits and vegetables, along with grocery items, face masks and hand sanitizer to the public. The fresh fruits and vegetables will be supplied by James Desiderio, Inc., which has given the community a number of fresh produce boxes during the pandemic, according to the church.

Food will be given away on a first come first serve basis or until all food is distributed.