Second Baptist Church hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week in Lackawanna.

The first dose Moderna clinic will take place Monday, May 3 at the Second Baptist Church located at 18 Church Street. The clinic will be open to anyone 18-years-old or older.

Walk-ins are welcome; however, those who prefer to make an appointment can do so online here, or by calling the Erie County Department of Health hotline at (716) 858-2929.

