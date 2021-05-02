x
Second Baptist Church hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday

The clinic will be open to anyone 18-years-old or older. Walk-ins are welcome.
Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe at the Throop Civic Center in Throop, Pa. during a clinic on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Lackawanna County Medical Society had about 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine on hand to administer to those in the Phase 1A group of Pennsylvania's vaccine rollout plan, which is limited to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week in Lackawanna. 

The first dose Moderna clinic will take place Monday, May 3 at the Second Baptist Church located at 18 Church Street. The clinic will be open to anyone 18-years-old or older.

Walk-ins are welcome; however, those who prefer to make an appointment can do so online here, or by calling the Erie County Department of Health hotline at (716) 858-2929.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Erie County, click here.

