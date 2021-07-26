Sebastian Maniscalco bringing 'Nobody Does This' tour to KeyBank Center Friday, December 3

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Times calls him the 'hottest comic in America'.

Sebastain Maniscalco is back on the road and will bring his 'Nobody Does This Tour' to KeyBank Center on Friday, December 3. All local health guidelines in place at the time of the show will be in effect.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM. The Buffalo stop is one of over 15 dates added to the second leg of the tour.