Family, friends, volunteers search for Saniyya Dennis in Niagara Falls State Park

About 60 people joined the search for a missing Buffalo State College student, who was last seen on April 24.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A large group of searchers combed through Niagara Falls State Park on Sunday, looking for 19-year-old Saniyya Dennis. The Buffalo State College student has been missing for over a week.

The Bronx native was last seen on campus on Saturday, April 24. There is video of her in an elevator on campus.

NFTA video, according to authorities, shows her inside of the downtown bus terminal. However, that video has not been released.

University Police at Buffalo State College learned the last ping of her phone was detected at Niagara Falls at the State Park.

A helicopter and dogs were assisting searchers on Sunday.

Family and friends were joined by volunteers in the search along Goat Island. Hotel cameras were checked. It's unclear if anything was seen involving this case.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has met with the family. Saniyya's father told Channel 2's Claudine Ewing he offered assistance.

"He said now that he is aware, he's actually going to help my family. He put us in better hotels. They offered to give us food," he said.

On Sunday, Mayor Byron said, "I did have the opportunity to meet with Saniyya's parents, to offer the support of the Buffalo Police Department and to offer my support to do anything that we can to assist the University Police Department, that is the lead agency in this investigation, with the investigation. It was a good meeting with the parents, but obviously they are deeply concerned with the whereabouts of their daughter."

Calvin Byrd, Saniyya's father, says there is a $10,000 reward for information. "I have my own money that I'm willing to pay," he said.