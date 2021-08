The search is being conducted near Valentine Flats Road on the Cattaraugus County side of Zoar Valley.

PERSIA, N.Y. — A search is underway for four people late Wednesday night at Zoar Valley. The search began just before 10 p.m.

Several volunteer fire departments and the Erie County rope rescue team are at the scene of the search on the Cattaraugus County side of Zoar Valley.

According to sources at the scene, the search is being conducted in the woods of Zoar Valley just off Valentine Flats Road.

This is a developing story and WGRZ will provide more information as we receive it.