DANSVILLE, N.Y. — A missing child alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl from Dansville in Livingston County.

Jasmine Corbin was last seen on Main Street at 6:50am. Police are concerned for her well-being, saying she may be suicidal and in need of medical attention.

She is described as a white female, 5'2" tall and weighs about 110 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Corbin was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a black and white Adidas hooded sweatshirt, a purple and black bandana and has multiple piercings in both ears.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Dansville Village Police Department at 585-243-7100 or just call 911.