The search continues for a person reported missing in the Niagara River. According to the Coast Guard, two friends went swimming, one came out of the water while the other did not.

The Coast Guard says the call came in around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the area around Smith Boys Marine and Tonawanda Island. Several agencies, including an aircraft from Air Station Detroit, are taking part in the search.

The identity of the missing person, or the circumstances surrounding the incident, are not known at this time.

