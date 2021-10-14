Search for missing teen now a recovery mission

State Parks Police identify the missing teen as 15-year-old Kameron Stenzel of Sanborn, a student at Niagara-Wheatfield High School.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — New York State Parks Police said Thursday the search for a missing teen in the Niagara River has now transitioned from a search to a recovery mission.

The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. Monday that 15-year-old Kameron Stenzel of Sanborn was fishing with his father at Whirlpool State Park when he slipped and fell in the water and did not resurface.

Kameron was a student at Niagara-Wheatfield High School.

An intense air and water search, including helicopters and drones, has taken place over the past 72 hours without results.

"Our hearts are broken," said Major Clyde Doty with the Parks Police. "We continue to do everything we can possibly do to bring closure to the family."