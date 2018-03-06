This story contains reporting from Gannet Albany.

Ontario County Sheriff Barry Virts is suspending the search for a 14-month-old who disappeared along with his mother May 16.

"At this time we have expended all of the current information and clues that we have, so we are going shut down the search," Virts said after 12 days of searching for Owen Hidalgo-Calderon.

New York state Forest Ranger Lt. Charles Richardson, zone supervisor for Region 8, said that based on the area searched and techniques used in the search, it's unlikely that Owen is on the property.

"It doesn't mean that he's not ... but we are at over 90 percent probability of detection... . Right now there's really no need for us to continue searching here until we get other information."

While the search may be over, there's still no answer to the question: Where is Owen?

Virts said the investigation will remain open.

"When we get credible information we will be back at it."

A few hours earlier, about 200 people attended a service for Selena Hidalgo-Calderon, the 18-year-old woman who was found dead May 24 in the woods behind a farm in Sodus where she worked.

During the Spanish-language service at St. Gregory Church in Marion, where half the people in attendance were children, Hidalgo-Calderon was described as an intelligent and hard worker.

Family and friends sang "Tu Nos Dijiste," or "You Told Us That Death," in front of altar where Selena's mother, Estela, had placed photos of Hidalgo-Calderon, flowers, candles and rosaries.

A framed photo of Selena in a red tank top, hair thrown over her left shoulder, was a reminder that while Selena was a mom and a worker, she was still just a teenager.

Sara Curtis, program coordinator at the Worker Justice Center of Central New York, said Sunday was a "heavy day" for people at the service.

"We found a lot of faith, energy and support from the community being together, praying together, grieving together," Curtis said.

Curtis talked about the difficulty for immigrant workers to get help in domestic violence situations.

"So if it's hard for a U.S. woman to get access to services to get out of a dangerous situation, that's even more exacerbated for an immigrant farm worker who is isolated on a rural farm," she said.

Hidalgo-Calderon is a native of Guatemala.

Hidalgo-Calderon's family also has scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Tuesday in Syracuse. Her boyfriend, Everardo Donoteo-Reyes, 25, is a suspect in the homicide case but so far has not been charged.

He has, however, been charged with tampering with evidence after allegedly moving her body. On Friday, he was charged with illegally re-entering the United States and possessing counterfeit documents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged him with having counterfeit Social Security and alien registration cards and with illegally coming back into the country after he was deported to Mexico in 2016. The charges each carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Donoteo-Reyes, who also goes by the name Alberto Ebavardo Gutierrez-Reyes, is scheduled to appear at 3 p.m. Monday in federal court in Rochester.

Wayne County Second Assistant District Attorney Christine Callanan said Donoteo-Reyes admitted he moved or concealed Hidalgo-Calderon's body, which was found in a bag on Joy Road, because he feared being deported or blamed for her death. On May 29, Donoteo-Reyes was brought into Sodus Town Court in a black-and-white jail uniform, his hands shackled and his ankles chained together.

Hidalgo-Calderon spoke little English. Officials say she had been in the U.S. since November 2016 and was in the process of being deported, although her family had pending applications for asylum.

She lived in the Sodus area for about three months with Donoteo-Reyes, whom she met while working at another area farm. The pair had lived together since November 2017.

While the search for Owen has suspended, Virts plead that anybody with information regarding the missing infant contact Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

"We still hold hope... but right now, we're just spinning our wheels," he said.

