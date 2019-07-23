The search and rescue operations for a person reported missing in the Niagara River has officially stopped for the night. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, two friends went swimming, one came out of the water while the other did not.

2 On Your Side's Leanne Stuck was told recovery operations will resume Wednesday morning.

The Coast Guard says the call came in around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the area around Smith Boys Marine and Tonawanda Island. Several agencies, including an aircraft from Air Station Detroit, are taking part in the search.

Authorities tell 2 On Your Side that the missing person is a man in his 20's. The circumstances surrounding the incident are not known at this time.

