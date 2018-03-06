This story contains reporting from Gannet Albany.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday in Marion to honor Selena Hidalgo-Calderon, the 18-year-old woman who was found dead May 24 in the woods behind a farm in Sodus where she worked.

The service was announced in a release from the Workers' Center of Central New York Saturday.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Virts will hold a press conference at the Joy Road Farm in Sodus where 175 searchers continue to look for the missing child Owen Hidalgo-Calderon. The search will conclude at 4 p.m.

Hidalgo-Calderon, a native of Guatemala, and her 14-month-old son, Owen, went missing May 16 and the child has still not been found. Sunday is Day 12 of the search.

The memorial service is scheduled for Saint Gregory Church, 3799 Union St., Marion. Hidalgo-Calderon's family is also has scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Tuesday in Syracuse. Her boyfriend, Everardo Donoteo-Reyes, 25, is a suspect in the homicide case but so far has not been charged.

He has, however, been charged with tampering with evidence after allegedly moving her body. On Friday, he was charged with illegally re-entering the United States and possessing counterfeit documents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged him with having a counterfeit Social Security and alien registration cards and with illegally coming back into the country after he was deported to his native Mexico in 2016. The charges each carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Donoteo-Reyes, who also goes by the name Alberto Ebavardo Gutierrez-Reyes, is scheduled to appear at 3 p.m. Monday in federal court in Rochester.

Wayne County Second Assistant District Attorney Christine Callanan said Donoteo-Reyes admitted he moved or concealed Hidalgo-Calderon's body, which was found in a bag on Joy Road, because he feared being deported or blamed for her death. On May 29, Donoteo-Reyes was brought into Sodus Town Court in a black-and-white jail uniform, his hands shackled and his ankles chained together.

Hidalgo-Calderon spoke little English. Officials say she had been in the U.S. since November 2016 and was in the process of being deported although her family had pending applications for asylum. She lived in the Sodus area for about three months with Donoteo-Reyes, whom she met while working at another area farm. The pair had lived together since November 2017.

