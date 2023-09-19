Aquarium Sea Lion 5k coming up

Top runners at the race will receive handmade paintings done by sea lions at the Aquarium.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara is hosting a Sea Lion 5K this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Check-in and registration for the race will begin at 8 a.m., and the race will start at 9 a.m. The race starts and ends at the former Niagara George Discovery Center which is a short walk from the Aquarium. People can park for free in the aquarium parking lot.

Registration can be done online here.

Registration costs $30 but will increase to $35 on the race day. Kids 6 years old and younger participate for free. T-shirt availability is not guaranteed for those registering on the day of the race.

Those age groups who come out as top runners will receive a unique painting made by rescued sea lions at the Aquarium. Overall top male and female runners will receive a certificate for a free animal encounter.

Following the race there will be a post-party at the aquarium with healthy snacks, live music, access to the public gallery, and a sea lion presentation.

