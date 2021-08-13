Scrub Run 5K and beer tent will benefit Mercy Hospital Heart Center

The post-race celebration and beer tent in Cazenovia Park from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. is open to the public at the event on August 27.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Race to benefit the Heart Center at Mercy Hospital is taking place Friday, August 27.

The ninth annual Scrub Run will start at 6:30 p.m. in Cazenovia Park. The event will feature a post-race celebration featuring a beer tent that will be open to the public from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The beer tent will have food and craft beer from Hamburg Brewing Company and live music. Those who register for the race will get a complimentary drink ticket.

The Scrub Run will recognize a “Running with Heart” honoree, Lean Quarantello, a registered nurse and ECMO specialist in Mercy Hospital’s Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit (CVICU). She worked with critically ill COVID patients as well as patients with heart-related conditions this past year.

When Quarantello gets time off, she likes to spend it outdoors and especially likes running.

“It is my time to myself … my alone time. I spend time caring for people at work and at home with five children and two grandbabies, so I need an outlet,” Quarantello said.

Registration details are available at the Scrub Run website.