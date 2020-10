Restaurant famous for its roast beef will reopen on Tuesday, October 20.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — If you've been missing the taste of Schwabl's roast beef, your wait is almost over.

The restaurant some people say has the best roast beef in town, will reopen to the public on Tuesday, October 20.

They have been closed since September for renovations. A new addition to the landscape, 'Beefy Buffalo' a renamed member from the Herd About Buffalo campaign, will now be on hand to greet everyone who stops by.