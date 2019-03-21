CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — If Chuck Schumer has a favorite Democratic candidate to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020, he's not saying.

The Senator from New York State was in Cheektowaga Thursday to urge continued funding for the CUBRC, a scientific research facility, which does testing on cutting edge hyper-sonic weapons for the Pentagon.

Schumer's fellow New York Senator, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, is running for the Democratic presidential nomination. And 2 On Your Side asked Schumer about a possible endorsement.

"We work well together... but we have…but right now…I'm staying out of the presidential…and watching I unfold. Let's see who the best candidate is."

When asked if Schumer had any timetable on when he will announce his endorsement, Schumer said, "No. Let it unfold."