Schumer in Buffalo to tout millions in Child Tax Credit, plan to cut child poverty in half

$77 million in Child Tax Credit secured for WNY families hit hard by the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Buffalo Wednesday morning to talk up plans to combat child poverty and put more money in the hands of Western New Yorkers, especially low-income families and the working poor.

"Help is here for upwards of 85% of working families in Western New York, who will receive a big and vital boost from the $1400 stimulus checks that are in the mail,” said Senator Schumer. “Plus, the new and more robust Child Tax Credit will be a game-changing lifeline to countless Buffalo children trapped in poverty, something that is a particular bane here in Buffalo. Experts say that this policy alone can cut child poverty in half, which is a huge step forward that benefits all New Yorkers."

The American Rescue plan increases the Child Tax Credit (CTC) amount from $2,000 to $3,000 per child, ages 6 to 17 (and $3,600 per child below the age of 6) for 2021.

The CTC expansion will deliver an estimated $7.03 billion in additional economic relief to families with children across the state.

The increased tax credit is available to low and middle-income families making less than $150,000. The credit phases down for households making above that amount, so they will see a reduced credit.

Senator Schumer's office says according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, an estimated 3,564,000 children across New York will benefit from this expanded tax credit — including 583,000 Black, 954,000 Latino, and 266,000 Asian American children.

An estimated 25,000 children in the City of Buffalo are living below the poverty line, according to Schumer. That's roughly 43 percent of children in Buffalo. In Jamestown and Niagara Falls, it's estimated that 45 percent of kids face the same issues.