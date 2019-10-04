BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was earlier this week that four Western New York Friendly's locations closed abruptly along with a total of 14 restaurants statewide.

Friendly's said the closures were due to, "shifting demographics and consumer preferences, increased competition, and rising costs."

Wednesday, Senator Chuck Schumer called on the Federal Department of Labor to investigate the manner in which all those workers were let go without warning.

"This is not some little store. This is a major corporation. And friendly's has to adhere to the federal laws that provide their employees with the necessary updates when their employment is in imminent danger. And there is no record that it happened, and certainly, the employees got no notice."

Friendly's still hasn't said how many employees lost their jobs across the state.

