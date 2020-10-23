Schumer and Gillibrand announce funding for Dunkirk to begin seawall restoration

The $4 million retaining wall was damaged during storms back in October 2019.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The seawall in Dunkirk that was damaged last year will soon be fixed thanks to help from FEMA.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Friday that $772,604 has been given to the City of Dunkirk to begin re-construction on the Lakefront Boulevard Seawall.

The senators said the restoration of the seawall would not only protect Lakefront Boulevard and the waterfront, but also jumpstart the process of economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the county.

“The reconstruction of Dunkirk’s seawall will increase investment in the lakefront and the entire community, shoring up the region’s economic future. The new barrier wall will boost public safety and foster a rebirth of the city’s tourism and outdoor recreation industries,” said Senator Schumer in a press release. “I proud to deliver this funding that will keep Dunkirk safe from future storms and allow residents to once again enjoy the beauty of the waterfront.”

Following the storms last year, high winds damaged the upper two layers of the seawall.

“Communities across Upstate New York are still dealing with the extensive damage caused by the 2019 Halloween storms, and it is our responsibility to assist in the recovery efforts to protect shoreline communities. This FEMA funding will help support efforts to rebuild Dunkirk’s seawall, making the waterfront more resilient and able to withstand the threat of natural disasters,” said Senator Gillibrand, member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works in a press release. “Dunkirk’s lakefront seawall is essential for protecting the community from future flooding and storms. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure our shoreline communities get the help and resources they need.”