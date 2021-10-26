Western New York school ready to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11

Clinics are already planned in Amherst if the vaccine gets approved for emergency use for ages 5-11.

AMHERST, N.Y. — As we await a decision about whether the Pfizer vaccine will be approved for kids ages 5 to 11, some school districts are already planning vaccine clinics in case it happens.

On Friday, parents in the Amherst Central School District got a letter from the superintendent saying the district is ready to hold vaccine clinics if the Pfizer vaccine gets emergency use authorization for kids ages 5 to 11. It's a "save the date" letter.

The district is partnering with Rite Aid to hold clinics at Amherst Central High School for students ages 5 to 11 enrolled in the district. The first dose clinic would be Saturday, Nov. 13 and the second dose clinic would be Saturday, Dec. 4.

For this age group, you'd get two doses of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks apart, then you'd wait two weeks to be considered fully vaccinated.

The CDC's advisory committee meets next week to talk about this. The FDA's committee is meeting Tuesday. Registration details will be sent to parents by the district in early November.