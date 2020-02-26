BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the past, school districts have told 2 On Your Side they like to make decisions about whether to cancel school by 5:30 a.m., so parents can plan. Superintendents realize snow days impact childcare and that if kids are home from school, some parents won't be able to go to work.

Superintendents also have to decide whether it is going to be safe to get the buses out on the roads because you can't have kids stranded at bus stops in the cold and snow.

The Hamburg Central School District superintendent explained to 2 On Your Side how the decision to cancel school is made.

"We have people who either go out and drive the district, or who live in the district who will help us understand what the conditions are in the village," says Michael Cornell, Superintendent of Hamburg Central Schools. "Like I'll talk to the mayor in the morning, and he'll talk to me about whether or not they've been able to get out and clear all the roads. He'll talk to me about whether or not they've been able to clear the sidewalks because we have two elementary schools right in the village where a lot of kids walk."

Cornell also gets reports about the buses. Along with his assistant superintendent, they make a decision about whether or not to close.

How School Superintendents Decide to Close Buffalo, NY - We know it's going to be dangerously cold overnight and Thursday morning, but how cold does it have to get for schools to close? Talking with school superintendents, the most popular threshold for cancelling school seems to be 20 degrees below with the wind chill.

As far as the temperature goes, many superintendents have told 2 On Your Side in the past that if it gets to 15 or 20 below with the wind chill — that's the benchmark many districts use when deciding whether to cancel class.

