Schools, community organizations across NY receive over $900K to address food insecurity

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over $900,000 in grants are being awarded to 45 schools and organizations across New York State to help address food insecurity.

According to No Kid Hungry, one in five kids face food insecurity, with summer being the hungriest time of the year for families in New York State. No Kid Hungry is awarding $984,000 in grants to help New York organizations further expand their programs to reach more children in the state.

Schools and community organizations are once again able to offer free grab ‘n go, bundled or delivered meals to children and teenagers, due to pandemic-related waivers.

Below is the full list of schools and organizations that have been awarded grants from No Kid Hungry. The grants are intended to help support equipment needed to provide summer meals to more kids. This includes meal delivery, refrigeration and transportation costs.

Here is the complete list of recipients: