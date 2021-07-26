Schools, community organizations across NY receive over $900K to address food insecurity

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over $900,000 in grants are being awarded to 45 schools and organizations across New York State to help address food insecurity.
According to No Kid Hungry, one in five kids face food insecurity, with summer being the hungriest time of the year for families in New York State. No Kid Hungry is awarding $984,000 in grants to help New York organizations further expand their programs to reach more children in the state.
Schools and community organizations are once again able to offer free grab ‘n go, bundled or delivered meals to children and teenagers, due to pandemic-related waivers.
Below is the full list of schools and organizations that have been awarded grants from No Kid Hungry. The grants are intended to help support equipment needed to provide summer meals to more kids. This includes meal delivery, refrigeration and transportation costs.
Here is the complete list of recipients:
- Adirondack Central School
- Akron Central Schools
- Alexandria Central School
- Brentwood UFSD
- CAPTAIN Community Human Services, Inc.
- Catholic Charities Food Bank of The Southern Tier
- Cheektowaga-Sloan UFSD
- Chinese-American Planning Council
- Clymer Central School
- Coalition for Asian American Children and Families
- Community Food Advocates
- Dryden Central School District
- East Ramapo CSD
- Enlarged City School District of Middletown
- Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School
- FeedMore WNY
- Food Bank For New York City
- Forestville Central School District
- Freeport Public School
- New York City Department of Education
- Gilbertsville Mt. Upton CSD
- Haverstraw-Stony Pt CSD
- Hunger Free America
- Hunger Solutions New York
- Island Harvest Food Bank
- Jamestown YMCA
- La Jornada LTD
- Lowville Academy and Central School
- Mechanicville City School District
- Morton Memorial Library
- New Alternatives for Children, Inc.
- Newfield Central School
- Oakfield Alabama CSD
- Oneida Herkimer Madison BOCES
- Penn Yan Community School District
- Queens Community House
- Queensbury Union Free School District
- Rockland BOCES Family Resource Center Foundation
- Sandy Creek Central School District
- Schenectady City School District
- St. Regis Falls Central
- The Child Development Support Corporation
- Thousand Islands Central School
- Wellsville Elementary School
- West Seneca Central School District
- YMCA of Greater New York