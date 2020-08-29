School supplies give away to be held Saturday afternoon

The event will go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will include live music and free food.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There will be a school supplies giveaway with free food and ice cream, as well as live music on Saturday afternoon in Buffalo.

Items to be given away include backpacks, school supplies, and uniforms. The event will go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at My Precious Angels Child Care Center, 2946 Bailey Ave in Buffalo.

The event is hosted by Stephon M. Wright, who owns Wright Transportation LLC. Wright has been hosting the event for five years.