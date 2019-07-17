BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former 2 On Your Side team member Jonah Javad shared pictures showing some of the thousands of backpacks full of supplies that people in Western New York donated to help kids in memory of Buffalo Bills superfan Pancho Billa.

The shipment arrived Wednesday, and they're going to help a lot of people in Ezra Castro's home state.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Volunteers fill backpacks with supplies, honor Pancho Billa

Pancho Billa's longtime girlfriend pays tribute on birthday

Volunteers needed to pack 10,000 backpacks in honor of Pancho Billa