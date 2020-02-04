BUFFALO, N.Y. — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Western New Yorkers have come together. Another way that you can help Western New York's medics and medical community is by creating headbands that can protect the ears of medical professionals

"The medics are having trouble with their ears deteriorating and getting infected because of the masks," said Dana David, creator of WNY Headbands for Heroes. "They are wearing them for such a long period of time."

"One of my friends sent me a photo of one of her friends at Roswell and she is wearing her mask attached to a headband with a button on it. And the mask attaches to the button rather than over the ear," David said." And she asked me if I know anybody that could make them. It is a simple solution and you can sew for a little bit but you do need some assistance here. Yes we need buttons and headbands."

" I cleared out all of the Targets in Western New York. We are hoping for a donation," David said. "I know that other locations have them. We also need people to sew. We have instructions on our Facebook page of how to do it. I know people are just dropping off supplies and it's been wonderful."

They even have a tutorial on the groups Facebook page for those who want to help out.

"[It's] my first video ever so bear with me," David said.

The group dropped off 200 of the headbands Wednesday at Roswell Park and an additional 150 earlier in the week. David said the healthcare workers who have received them have been extremely appreciative.

"The healthcare workers feel so so appreciated with this and it just means so much more to them than we know," David said.

The Facebook page WNY Headbands for Heroes has more information for those who want to get involved.

RELATED: Every county in NYS now has confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19)

RELATED: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Niagara County

RELATED: Buffalo photographer offers free front porch family photos