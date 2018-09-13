BUFFALO, N.Y. - It is common to see a polling place in a school. And now with Governor Cuomo granting voting rights to sex offenders on parole, even with that 7 p.m. vote time requirement, some school officials and their Albany representatives are uneasy about public access to school hallways which may lead to a polling location.

Jay Worona of the New York State School Boards Association says "Our position is to give school districts the ability under those circumstances where they believe it would be very unsafe for students and faculty members to not have the designation of being a polling place and to be able to in essence opt of that."

The School Boards Association says that is currently not a choice. Erie County Democratic Elections Commissioner Jeremy Zellner told Channel 2's Claudine Ewing there are safeguards with elections inspectors. "They've been trained for this, they're prepared , they're ready to go, and everyone can rest assured that our polling places will be safe."

But he didn't give specifics on that training and wasn't clear about concerns that a paroled sex offender trying to slip in during the school day. His response may raise eyebrows "There's really no way to identify them but you know...we're on top of this."

Parolees are supposed to contact parole officers and get written permission from the school superintendent before voting in a school.

Some districts have school resource police officers and other security, but many do not. Worona also points out that there may be other after school or evening activities where students may also be in the school building past 7 p.m.

Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie says they've always been worried about school security with polling places in schools. He says that is why they have checked the election calendar and decided to schedule teacher conference or development in-service days for election days so kids would not be in schools. School budget and school board elections are still held on school days.

There is a petition drive against the Governor's move. And there is pending legislation in Albany to give school districts that election opt-out choice.

