CATTARAUGUS, N.Y. — K9 Nichols is a two-and-a-half year old German Shepherd certified in narcotics, patrol and article search/tracking as a member of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's office.

He's also a member of the Special Response Team and has assisted the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force on several cases. It can sometimes be dangerous work.

Thanks to the efforts of the Cattaraugus Little Valley High School Student Council and the JCC Leadership class at the school, K9 Nichols will now be better protected while on duty. Through fundraising efforts that included a hat day and a TV and cabin raffle, the dog is now outfitted with a bullet and stab protective vest. The vest is embroidered with the sentiment "Gifted by Cattaraugus Little Valley School District".

The body armor was provided by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9's Inc.

Cattaraugus Little Valley School District