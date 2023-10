The accident happened on Tower Street near Langfield Drive just after 9am.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an accident between a school bus and BMHA truck Thursday morning.

There are no reports of any injuries to anyone on the bus or truck.

The bus company, First Student was there, but told us they had no comment at this time.