NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a school bus in North Collins.

The crash happened at the intersection of Shirley Road at Ketchum Road at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies tell 2 On Your Side the bus driver, an aide, a student and the driver of the second vehicle have suffered minor injuries.

The school bus is from North Collins Central School District, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The North Collins School District released the following statement on its website:

"This afternoon, at approximately 3:00 p.m., one of our buses carrying 1 high school student was involved in an accident. Thankfully only minor injuries were reported and the student on board appears to be unharmed. Law enforcement is investigating the accident. Please be assured that we will do everything we can to ensure the safety and well-being of our children."

