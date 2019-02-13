CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A school bus with children on board was involved in an accident Wednesday morning in the Town of Cheektowaga.

Police tell 2 On Your Side that a school bus carrying six kids was hit by a vehicle that ran a red light at the corner of Harlem and Genesee.

The bus driver was taken to Sister's Hospital, St. Joseph campus with minor injuries.

The other driver, a 24-year-old male was ticketed for running the light, and the 6 kids were not hurt.

The kids were on their way to school at Cheektowaga Middle School.